Sacci CEO remains positive on SA’s recovery despite vaccine setback

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry measured Business Confidence at 94.5 points in January, up 0.2 index points month-on-month. The positive contributions to the recovery were mainly attributable to real economic activity and the financial environment. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa spoke with Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Wed Feb 10 2021 | 16:41:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)