SAPIN CEO: Here’s how SA’s youth can be empowered to get into the property sector

Tomorrow is Youth Day in South Africa and over 43per cent of the country’s young people are unemployed. Well, a company called SAPIN suggests property is the answer to this problem. They insist their plan will ensure that more black South Africans own land, and use their land to create generational wealth. Andrew Walker, CEO and Founder The SA Property Investors Network joins CNBC Africa for more.
