Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler explains why company abandoned rights issue

Sasol has delivered a good set of results for the half year ended 31 December 2020. The oil Giant’s headline earnings per share are up more than 100 per cent and it has managed to slash its debt by about R63 billion. Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 14:12:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)