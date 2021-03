Sea Harvest CEO: Results show resilience in a difficult time

Releasing its annual results today, Sea Harvest reported a 2 per cent rise in basic headline earnings per share. This is compared to the previous comparable period. While retail markets have benefited due to an increase in in-home consumption, foodservice markets have seen a slowdown. Felix Ratheb, CEO at Sea Harvest joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 01 2021 | 19:07:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)