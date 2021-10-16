Share

Secretive Giant TSMC’s $100 Billion Plan To Fix The Chip Shortage

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company makes 24% of all the world's chips, and 92% of the most advanced ones found in today's iPhones, fighter jets and supercomputers. Now TSMC is building America's first 5-nanometer fabrication plant, hoping to reverse a decades-long trend of the U.S. losing chip manufacturing to Asia. CNBC got an exclusive tour of the $12 billion fab that will start production in 2024.

Sat, 16 Oct 2021 16:46:24 GMT