In their first quarter results, Sidian Bank made a consolidated net profit of $1.05 million as at 31 March 2021 compared to a net loss of slightly above $60,000 as at 31 March 2020. How did they navigate the setbacks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic that affected most businesses last year? James Munene Muigai, Director of Information Technology and Operations at Sidian Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.