South Africa

South Africa court gives former President Zuma 15 months jail for inquiry no-show

PUBLISHED: Tue, 29 Jun 2021 11:39:37 GMT

Alexander Winning
Reuters
TOPSHOT – Former South African president Jacob Zuma arrives to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and state-owned companies in Johannesburg, on July 19, 2019. – Zuma, who started testifying on July 15, has rebuffed all accusations of wrongdoing and said he and his family had received death threats after his first appearance. (Photo by MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MIKE HUTCHINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) – South Africa’s constitutional court on Tuesday ruled that former president Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year, and it ordered that he be imprisoned for 15 months.

Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February.

The inquiry is examining allegations of high-level graft during Zuma’s period in power from 2009 to 2018. Zuma denies wrongdoing and has so far not cooperated.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Tim Cocks)