South African court upholds top ANC official Magashule’s suspension

JOHANNESBURG, July 9 (Reuters) – South Africa’s high court on Friday dismissed an application by the secretary general of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party, Ace Magashule, to have his suspension set aside.

Magashule, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s main political rivals, was suspended from the day-to-day running of the ANC in May, in line with tougher rules for members charged with corruption.

He faces charges over a contract to audit homes with asbestos roofs, between 2014 and 2016, when he was premier of the Free State province. Magashule has called the charges flimsy and denies wrongdoing. He was granted bail after appearing in court in November.

His suspension was a victory for President Ramaphosa’s efforts to consolidate power over his fractious party, since Magashule is aligned with the strongest anti-Ramaphosa ANC faction, centred around former leader Jacob Zuma.