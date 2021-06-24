South African rand little changed at open, tracking dollar

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand was little changed early on Thursday, tracking the dollar which lolled below an 11-week high amid conflicting signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 0718 GMT, the rand traded at 14.2250 against the dollar, less than 0.1% stronger than its previous close.

“The rand remains range-bound as we open this morning in line with yesterday’s close,” said Andre Cilliers, a currency strategist at TreasuryONE. “For now, we can expect the rand to mostly track the dollar.”

The U.S. currency got some support overnight as two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell had played down rising price pressures. But it was a touch weaker on Thursday against a basket of major currencies .