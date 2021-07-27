South African unions agree to public sector wage deal, says minister

CAPE TOWN, July 27 (Reuters) – The majority of public sector unions in South Africa have signed a one-year wage hike deal, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday, as government looks to cut a huge spending bill and boost economic prospects worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When talks started in March, public sector unions representing more than 1 million teachers, police and nurses, wanted a salary hike of consumer inflation plus 4% for all workers in the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Government offered zero increase at the outset, but changed tack during a conciliation process after parties deadlocked and labour threatened strike action.

In July, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu offered civil servants a 1.5% salary increase plus a cash payment, which the majority of unions, including the South African Democratic Teachers Union and the Public Servants Association, accepted on Monday.