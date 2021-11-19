South African workers strike at Walmart-owned firm Massmart

A Makro superstore in Milnerton, Cape Town

Photo: via: Wikimedia Commons JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) – Thousands of workers, disgruntled over low wages and changes to terms and conditions of employment, went on strike on Friday at companies owned by Walmart-led Massmart Holdings in South Africa, a labour union said.

The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU), an affiliate of the powerful union COSATU aligned with the governing African National Congress, said the indefinite strike is expected to draw more than 18,000 members across the country. “We expect all the members to join the strike,” said SACCAWU spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete, adding some workers started picketing outside some Massmart stores at 0400 GMT. The union has said it had exhausted all efforts to resolve labour disputes with Massmart, which owns Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse stores, and was left with no option but to go on strike.

Read more: South African rand sinks to 3-month low, bonds drop on violent protests The disputes include a wage dispute at Builders, with unions demanding an increase of 500 rand but Massmart is only offering an increase of 320 rand. The union is also disputing unilateral restructuring and changes to terms and conditions of employment, which includes imposing a 40 hour working week with no premiums. The union also wants workers who lost jobs as a result of restructuring at general merchandise Game chain to be reinstated. Massmart has said it had identified alternative jobs for those workers. Tshwete said there were no immediate plans for the union to resume talks with Massmart.