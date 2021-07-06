South Africa’s AngloGold names Alberto Calderon as new CEO

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) – South African miner AngloGold Ashanti Ltd said on Tuesday it has named Alberto Calderon as its new chief executive officer, who will be starting in his new role from Sept. 1.

The appointment comes a year after former CEO Kelvin Dushnisky resigned last July, citing family reasons, after two years at the helm.

AngloGold had named Chief Financial Officer Christine Ramon as the interim CEO.

Dushnisky’s sudden resignation came at a time when miners globally were battling the impact of the pandemic, but record high bullion prices meant gold mining companies were weathering the storm better than others.