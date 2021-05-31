South Africa’s Eskom says to implement power cuts from Monday

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) – South African power utility Eskom said it would implement scheduled power cuts from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning due to high demand and breakdowns of generation units.

The power cuts will be from 4:00 PM local time (1400 GMT) until 5:00 AM on Tuesday, with the possibility that the power cuts could be extended, the utility said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html