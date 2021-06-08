South Africa’s health minister put on special leave over graft allegations

South Africa
PUBLISHED: Tue, 08 Jun 2021 16:08:51 GMT
Nqobile Dludla
Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa put his Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday, after allegations his department irregularly awarded a COVID-19-related contract to a communications company controlled by his former aids.
Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting Minister of Health until further notice, Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tim Cocks)
