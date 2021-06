SOUTH AFRICA’S MTN GROUP CEO MUPITA SAYS IF THERE IS MOBILE MONEY ASPECT IN ETHIOPIA TELCO LICENCE, WILL BID AGAIN IN SECOND ROUND AFTER LOSING FIRST ROUND (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

