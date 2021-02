South Sudan introduces 1,000 pound banknote

South Sudan’s Central Bank on Tuesday introduced a 1,000 Pound banknote in a move to ease transactions. In November 2020, the country said it would tighten the monetary policy to mitigate the rapid depreciation of the South Sudanese pound against the US dollar. Economic Analyst, Akol Dok joins CNBC Africa for more.

