Steinhoff: Is bankruptcy off the table?

Now if there is one company to keep a close eye on, it’s Steinhoff. The company which was somewhat marred by controversy in 2017, seems to be fighting to get back up. The company has been selling assets to try quash its debt to claimants after the company was embroiled in an accounting fraud scandal. Steinhoff CFO, Theodore de Klerk joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Mar 01 2021 | 11:35:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)