Sub-Saharan Africa market review

It’s time to look at the themes that are playing out in Sub-Saharan Africa at the moment. This week, January headline inflation prints are expected for Mauritius, Tanzania and Ghana. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 08 2021 | 11:04:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)