Sun International well positioned to see through a difficult year, says CEO

Covid-19 continues to have a significant impact on the leisure and hospitality industry. Sun International has reported an adjusted headline loss of 633 cents per share, for the year ended December. With the resumption of trading of most operations, the group says signs of recovery are showing. Sun International CEO, Anthony Leeming joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 16 2021 | 06:38:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)