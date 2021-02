Super Group delivers solid earnings amid COVID-19 disruptions

Super Group has reported that headline earnings per share rose by 4.7 per cent, for the six months ended December 2020. Cash generated from operations increased by an impressive 23.5 per cent. However, no interim dividend has been declared. Peter Mountford, CEO at Super Group joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 22 2021 | 15:52:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)