Swimming-Kuwait’s Al-Musallam elected president of world body FINA

June 5 (Reuters) – Kuwaiti Husain Al-Musallam was elected president of FINA at a general congress in Doha on Saturday, the aquatics world governing body said in a statement.

Al-Musallam stood unopposed and was previously first vice-president to Uruguayan Julio Maglione, who was elected in 2009 and becomes an honorary life president.

The Kuwaiti said he would take no payment for any of his work with FINA and planned to halve per diem payments for Bureau members.

South Africa’s Sam Ramsamy was appointed first vice-president. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

