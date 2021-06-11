TFG sees decline in headline earnings on COVID-19 impact

The Foschini Group has reported an 80.8per cent slump in headline earnings per share for the year ended March. This is from the prior comparable period. The retailer swung to an operational loss, hurt by Covid-19 lockdowns – with its United Kingdom business being hit the hardest. CNBC Africa’s Zinathi Gquma spoke with TFG CEO, Anthony Thunstrom to review the numbers.
