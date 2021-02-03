The 6th annual FORBES Woman Africa Leading Women Summit 2021 Launch. Here’s what’s on the agenda

The 6th annual FORBES Woman Africa Leading Women Summit 2021, presented by Mastercard, will take place on the 8th and 9th of March, bringing together a unique collection of female leaders and trail-blazers from across Africa and the world. The theme is “Africa Reloaded: The Power Of The Collective”. Hosting this year’s summit has meant adapting to the ‘new normal’ by embracing the latest technology. So, in honour of International Women’s Day, the Summit will be held for the first time, as a free-to-attend virtual event and across two days, and is anticipated to draw an audience of more than 2,000 attendees from across the world.