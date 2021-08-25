Share

The European Green Deal: Europe’s last-ditch climate plan | CNBC Reports

The European Commission has presented concrete measures to reduce the EU's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels. While ‘Fit for 55’ is the world’s first tangible plan to target carbon neutrality, critics argue it is too weak and too slow. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
