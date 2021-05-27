The impact of digital currencies on destabilised countries



Fintech.TV examines the impact of Bitcoin on countries with destabilised currencies in this episode “Digital Asset Report”. The Human Rights Foundation has been running programmes to connect human rights activists to the Bitcoin community for 5 years, join us to find out why. We also look at a global P2P crypto exchange with a growing presence in Africa. PUBLISHED: Thu, 27 May 2021 12:24:52 GMT

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.