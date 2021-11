Share

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Gender-Based Violence

In the lead-up to the internationally observed 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, CNBC Africa presents a panel discussion on The Impact of the Pandemic and Social unrest on the wellbeing of women and children. This will be an impactful and nuanced conversation with some of Africa’s top thought leaders.

Mon, 29 Nov 2021 08:38:48 GMT