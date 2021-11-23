The Prevailing Cloud-Adoption Trend for Future-Ready Businesses

It was nearly a decade ago when cloud adoption started gaining momentum. Today, it’s mainstream, which makes the 30% year on year Vodacom Business’ cloud services growth unsurprising. During a discussion on the cloud adoption at CNBC Africa’s Future of Work summit in October, fellow panellist Robin Fisher of Salesforce hit the nail on the head. In describing today’s business environment, he said we’ve entered the era of a “cloud-first, work-from-anywhere, digital headquarters (HQ)”, in which the office is now essentially in your pocket, thanks to cloud-based tech.

This notion of the digital HQ is underpinned by the work-from-home (WFH) trend brought about by the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, only 26% of South African employees surveyed by Michael Page worked from home. Once lockdowns hit, the WFH figure skyrocketed to 79%.

Clearly, the pandemic has forever changed the way we work, with businesses having to migrate to the cloud to enable collaborative remote- or hybrid-work environments. In a recent webinar on the pandemic’s impact on cloud computing in the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA) region, the IDC shone a spotlight on this fundamental shift in IT sourcing models, confirming that chief information officers across companies are looking towards digitally automating processes and operations as a cost-saving measure. Cloud, notes the IDC, supports this automation.

Building agile business environments

The trend we’re seeing, as reiterated by Microsoft, is that most businesses are leaning towards a fast and affordable “lift-and-shift migration” to the cloud in an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) deployment. In this simple lift and shift from on-premises infrastructure to data centres, local businesses are reaping the benefits with a streamlining of operations supported by a reliable, robust, always-on cloud network. Added to this boost in productivity is the fact that the cloud, by design, is more secure, not forgetting that it creates a force multiplier to access new, borderless markets, securely.