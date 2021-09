Share

This initiative looks to increase diversity in the fund management space

This platform is establishing itself at the forefront of boutique investment allocation. There is currently an issue with a lack of diversity in fund management and Fund Craft aims to make boutique fund managers more visible to the market. CNBC Africa spoke to Gandy T. Gandidzanwa, Chief Strategy Officer, FundCraft for more.

Thu, 09 Sep 2021 16:16:52 GMT