Tony Blair Institute: Vaccine inequity threatens global ‘Great Divide’ in 2022 – with Africa left behind

A new report from the Tony Blair Institute warns that Africa’s lack of Covid-19 vaccines and the inequity between Africa and richer continents and countries the emergence of a ‘Great Divide’ in 2022, with serious implications for health outcomes, economic progress and political stability, both in Africa and globally. The report, ‘Africa Without Vaccines: Inequity Sets the World On Course for a Great Divide’, warns of divergent paths for Africa and for high- and middle-income countries with ample access to vaccine supplies in 2022.

High- and middle-income countries will be able to protect large swathes of people from illness in 2022. Bolstered by substantial fiscal support, these countries are on course to safely re-engage in economic and social activity in 2022, returning to a pre-pandemic normalcy in which Covid-19 might be managed like the seasonal flu.

While African countries will also be opening up to economic and social activity in 2022, the lack of access to vaccines means Covid-19 will continue to circulate more widely, requiring new lockdowns and stricter public health measures to contain outbreaks and safeguard health systems from collapse. These measures, and restrictions on travel from countries with low vaccination coverage, will hamper Africa’s recovery, impacting the short- and long-term economic and social outlook.