TSMC overtakes Tencent to become Asia’s most valuable company, as China crackdown takes a toll

A man walks past TSMC’s logo at the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry.

Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images The world’s largest chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has overtaken Chinese tech behemoth Tencent to become Asia’s most valuable firm.

It comes as Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the country’s tech sector in the past few months has slammed the valuations of Chinese tech giants Tencent and Alibaba. TSMC, a major supplier to Apple, overtook Tencent earlier in August. The Taiwanese chipmaker is now sitting at the top spot by market capitalization — among Asia firms — at more than $538 billion, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon as of Wednesday morning during Asia hours. Read more: Amazon beats Apple and Google to become the world’s most valuable brand Tencent sat in second place, with a market capitalization of more than $536 billion while Alibaba was a distant third at about $472 billion.

China’s crackdown hurting tech companies The market capitalizations of both Tencent and Alibaba were hit again on Tuesday — losing more than $20 billion each — after China’s market regulator issued draft rules aimed at stopping unfair competition on the internet. In this latest move on the tech sector, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation highlighted the regulator’s push to tighten laws surrounding antitrust and competition. Other areas that have come under regulatory scrutiny from Beijing include financial technology as well as the collection and use of data. Chinese technology stocks have tumbled as uncertainty continues to cloud the sector. The Hang Seng Tech index, which tracks the largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong including Tencent and Alibaba, has dropped more than 25% since the start of the year.