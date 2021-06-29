U.N. states agree to $6 bln peacekeeping budget, averting shutdown

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) – United Nations member states agreed on Tuesday to a budget of some $6 billion for the world body’s 12 peacekeeping missions for the next year, diplomats said, narrowly averting a possible shutdown of the operations.

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly budget committee agreed to the peacekeeping budget for the year through June 30, 2022. It will be formally adopted by the General Assembly on Wednesday.

Top U.N. officials said on Monday that U.N. peacekeeping missions – most of which are in Africa and the Middle East – had been advised to start putting contingency plans in place in case a new budget was not adopted by June 30.

Some diplomats said changes to negotiating procedures, issues with logistics and tough talk pitting China against Western countries had threatened to delay an agreement.