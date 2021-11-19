U.S. wants ‘race to the top’ on Africa infrastructure amid China competition, says Blinken

ABUJA, Nov 18 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington’s involvement in infrastructure in Africa was not about China, but intended to improve the standard of infrastructure without countries becoming burdened by debt.

On a visit to Africa’s most populous country, Blinken was asked about U.S.-China competition over infrastructure investment on the continent, where China has grown its influence in recent years through such investments.

“When it comes to infrastructure investment, again, this is not about China or anyone else, it is about what we would like to think of as a race to the top when it comes to those investments,” Blinken said at a joint news conference with Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

Blinken said investment from China in Africa was in principle a good thing, but that countries should not be left with “tremendous debt that they cannot repay”, adding that workers rights, environmental protections and safeguards against corruption should also be in place.