UBA Africa Conversations 2021: Africa to the World

In 2019, Pan-African lender, UBA started the UBA Africa Conversations, which is an annual thought leadership symposium that discusses pertinent issues that affect Africa and Africans. This year’s theme “Africa to the world” highlights the work of esteemed Africans in and outside the continent as they impact relevant sectors. The panellists for UBA Africa conversations for 2021 are Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the Director-General of the World Health Organisation. The session was moderated by Chairman of UBA, Tony Elumelu.

PUBLISHED: Fri, 28 May 2021 15:15:34 GMT