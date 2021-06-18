UBA: CBN’s special bill currently most liquid Traders at UBA say Nigeria’s fixed income market has been bearish due to the liquidity constraint and has made traders to sell down on the Central bank’s special bill which is currently the most liquid bill in the market. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jun 18 2021 | 14:22:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Fri Jun 18 2021 | 14:22:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

