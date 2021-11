Share

UBA: Stable liquidity to drive demands in secondary market

Traders at UBA say stable liquidity levels will push high demand levels in the secondary market as investors channel their unfilled Primary Market Auction bids from last week's auction, into the secondary market. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week update on activities in the Fixed Income market.

Wed, 17 Nov 2021 14:21:21 GMT