CNBC Africacnbc africa logo
Share

UNICEF raises concerns over child abductions in parts of West & Central Africa

Concerns are mounting over the wanton spate of abductions of school children by armed gangs in the Northern part of Nigeria, particularly, in Kaduna State, where, this week, no fewer than 150 students were abducted, making the latest in a series of cases. This signals a high threat to the education of children in the region. According to the United Nations, at least 950 students have been abducted from their schools for ransom by armed men since December last year. UNICEF has raised concerns that these violent activities will increase in West and Central Africa due to the redirection of non-state armed groups who will opt for kidnap-for-ransom in the coming weeks ahead. UNICEF Country Representative for Nigeria, Peter Hawkins joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 08 Jul 2021 14:04:35 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.