UNICEF raises concerns over child abductions in parts of West & Central Africa

Concerns are mounting over the wanton spate of abductions of school children by armed gangs in the Northern part of Nigeria, particularly, in Kaduna State, where, this week, no fewer than 150 students were abducted, making the latest in a series of cases. This signals a high threat to the education of children in the region. According to the United Nations, at least 950 students have been abducted from their schools for ransom by armed men since December last year. UNICEF has raised concerns that these violent activities will increase in West and Central Africa due to the redirection of non-state armed groups who will opt for kidnap-for-ransom in the coming weeks ahead. UNICEF Country Representative for Nigeria, Peter Hawkins joins CNBC Africa for more.