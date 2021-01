WEF’s Munyati on how to strengthen intra-African trade

The African Continental Free Trade Area holds immense potential for the social and economic development of Africa. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how the project can boost trade and resilience in the continent is Chido Munyati, Acting Head of Africa at the World Economic Forum.

