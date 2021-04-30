President Joe Biden entered the White House in the midst of a deadly pandemic that had killed more than 400,000 Americans by Inauguration Day and left millions without jobs as a result of a steep economic downturn. Here’s a look back on how the Biden administration set about tackling these unprecedented challenges in his first 100 days including rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine, passing a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, handling the crisis at the southern border and proposing trillions of dollars in government policies aimed at helping middle class families. Chapters 0:00 - Introduction 0:52 - Stimulus package 3:47 - Vaccine rollout 5:38 - Reopening schools 6:58 - Immigration 7:50 - Infrastructure proposal 9:03 - American Families Plan » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC What Did President Biden Do In His First 100 Days?

PUBLISHED: Fri, 30 Apr 2021 16:14:34 GMT