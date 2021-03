What do investors make of the Nigerian investment climate?

The recent influx of economic data on Nigeria isn’t putting the country’s best foot forward, with inflation hitting four-year highs and unemployment. But what does that say of the investment climate and is there any respite for these economic data down the road? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners and Ayodeji Ebo, Head of Retail Investment at Chapel Hill Denham.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 15:12:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)