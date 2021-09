Share

What Is The Future Of The Workplace In The U.S.?

After over a year of remote work, employees are starting to head back into the office. Top economists like Gary Shilling, Esther Duflo, Mark Zandi, Mohamed El-Erian and Dan Ariely offer their predictions on how the new, post-pandemic workplace will look. Many believe the U.S. will see an increase in hybrid work and possibly less hours spent working. Watch the video to find out more.

Thu, 02 Sep 2021 16:00:27 GMT