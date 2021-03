What legacy does Tanzania’s John Magufuli leave behind?

Leaders from across Africa have paid tribute to Tanzania’s late president John Pombe Magufuli, following his sudden death last week with many hailing him as a pan Africanist. Dr. Richard Mbunda, Lecturer in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Dar es Salaam joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 23 2021 | 11:24:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)