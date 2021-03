What President Magufuli’s death means for Tanzania’s economic policy

Tanzanian President John Magufuli passed away last night at the age of 61. Magufuli, nicknamed “The Bulldozer” has been in power since 2015, from when he implemented sweeping reforms. Joining CNBC Africa to delve into the future of economic policy in Tanzania is Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Analyst at Signal Risk.

Thu Mar 18 2021 | 16:26:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)