What Taliban rule means for Afghanistan’s economy | CNBC Explains

After a 20-year absence from power, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan at a speed that shocked the world. Amidst reports of violence and repression by Taliban militants and political uncertainty following the new rule, millions of dollars in foreign aid were withheld. CNBC's Nessa Anwar and Natasha Turak discuss what this could mean for the future of Afghanistan.

Thu, 09 Sep 2021 11:00:08 GMT