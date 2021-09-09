Share

What Taliban rule means for Afghanistan’s economy | CNBC Explains

After a 20-year absence from power, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan at a speed that shocked the world. Amidst reports of violence and repression by Taliban militants and political uncertainty following the new rule, millions of dollars in foreign aid were withheld. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar and Natasha Turak discuss what this could mean for the future of Afghanistan. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 11:00:08 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.