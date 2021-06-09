What the 2021 Kenyan budget means for SMEs

Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani is set to issue the 2021/22 Fiscal year budget statement tomorrow. This year’s budget is set in the context of a very challenging economic environment. So, what does the budget hold for SMEs who have been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic? CNBC Africa spoke with the Managing Director at Viffa Consult, Victor Otieno for more.
