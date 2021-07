With the volatility we have seen with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, their payments use case has been constrained. This has led to some supporting the case for cryptocurrencies known as stablecoins, which are pegged to have a more stable value. So what are stablecoins and are they the future of virtual payments? Mulondo Daniel, CEO of Nileone Crypto Adacemy, an affiliate of the Binance Trading Platform joins CNBC Africa for more.