What’s going wrong with the EU’s vaccine rollout? | CNBC Reports

The European Union has been criticized for the slow pace of its Covid-19 vaccine rollout: from the delayed approval of shots, to supply issues and more recently, the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine. CNBC’s Silvia Amaro looks at the challenges of vaccinating millions of people across the 27 member states. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Vaccines #Economy