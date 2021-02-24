What’s Wrong With The Unemployment Rate?

Economists and traders were shocked after the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped in May 2020 after shooting up in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics even admitted that there was a "misclassification error" that counted people as employed, rather than unemployed. What happened and how is it being fixed? » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC #CNBC Is The Unemployment Rate Wrong?