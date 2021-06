Share

When is a $100 oil likely?

Brent crude has reached 75 dollars a barrel, the highest in over two years, just as the Bank of America says prices could reach as high as 100 dollars per barrel in 2022 and notes that the oil market will likely remain in deficit for the foreseeable future. Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa to look at what the dynamics in the global oil market means for Nigeria.

Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:36:12 GMT