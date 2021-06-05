Who Makes Money From The U.S. Golf Frenzy

In 2020, golf saw a surge in new players following the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures. Callaway, the maker of golf balls, clubs, bags and apparel, has been thriving. But with movie theaters, travel and concerts expected to rebound, will golf club makers like Callaway and its rival Acushnet be able to maintain their momentum?



Sat Jun 05 2021 | 16:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)