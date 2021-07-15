WHO says COVID-19 deaths surge 43% week-on-week in Africa

DAKAR, July 15 (Reuters) – Africa recorded a 43% rise in COVID-19 deaths this week compared with last week as infections and hospital admissions have jumped and countries face shortages of oxygen and intensive-care beds, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

The WHO said Africa’s case fatality rate – the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases – currently stands at 2.6% against the global average of 2.2%.

“Deaths have climbed steeply for the past five weeks. This is a clear warning sign that hospitals in the most impacted countries are reaching a breaking point,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said in a statement.

It said COVID-19 cases on the African continent have risen for eight straight weeks, topping 6 million on 13 July 2021.